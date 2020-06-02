By Nigel Ringland





David Harte represented Ireland at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio



Ireland hockey captain Davey Harte has been spending lockdown in the Netherlands but recently was able to return to training with his club Kampong.





Based in Utrecht, the two-time world goalkeeper of the year has been keeping in touch with family and friends in Ireland, using the same methods we've now all become used to.



"I think Holland has always been a few weeks ahead so the lockdown rules and regulations would have a different timeline to back home," said the 32-year-old.



"Speaking with family and friends in Ireland daily, it is still so surreal that the majority of our conversations are dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Without a doubt the toughest updates to hear are the long weeks that my parents were not able to hold and embrace their granddaughters, my sister Ciara's two young girls, as well as being confined to a two-kilometre travel radius from the family home in Kinsale. It's just all very unnatural."



Hockey in Holland is a religion along with football and long-track speed skating, with games in the top division, the Hoofdklasse, attracting thousands of spectators every week. The season was cancelled at the start of March but recently clubs have been able to return to training, albeit socially distanced.



Sticking to the rules



"It is class to be back on the pitch with Kampong but yet all a bit odd with the social distancing rules we need to adhere to.



"A constant distance of 1.5 metres must be kept at all times so that means no tackling between field players and for me it rules out my ability to close players down or smother a shot. We are only allowed a maximum of 18 players plus two staff members on the pitch at one time.



"Players are not allowed to lift the hockey balls, cones or other pieces of equipment by hand. I am now the definition of a human target having nothing but shooting exercises with 100s of balls being lashed at goal each session. I'll not complain of not having enough to do ever again."



The hope is that the new season will begin on time in September but the Dutch government has set down some strict guidelines.



"I am not sure if optimism is the correct word - hope would probably be a better way to describe it.



"Reading between the lines I reckon the hockey season may well start but with no supporters around the sidelines and hockey clubs being almost business-like where players come play their matches and leave.





David Harte has twice been named the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year



"This would have a terrible effect on the all important social aspect of the Hoofdklasse and for the hockey clubs themselves."



As well as being one of the top hockey goalkeepers in the world, Harte also serves on three important Athletes' Commissions - the Olympic Federation of Ireland, the European Olympic Committee and the European Hockey Federation.



So he has been a key figure in listening and then putting forward the opinions of athletes on many issues including the decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics for a year.



"All were in overwhelming favour of the Tokyo Games being postponed. The very fact that the Olympic motto is "faster, higher, stronger" this would have not been the case in Tokyo with athletes all around the world being negatively impacted by the coronavirus.



"As well as this, there are still over 40% of Olympic places still up for grabs and now athletes who have not yet qualified can have peace of mind about being able to adequately prepare to do so."



Some observers believe the Games are still in doubt if a vaccine can't be found.



"The general feeling is that of uncertainty. It is, of course, 14 months away and a lot can happen in that time with regards to the Covid-19 pandemic."



Harte also believes that not being able to follow regular routines, dealing with confinement and being unable to compete could be detrimental to the mental health of some athletes.



Mind matters



"I believe one of the major concerns to come out of this global lockdown (not just for athletes) is mental well-being and managing one's mental health. So for athletes to provide feedback and voice their hopes and concerns, they are already on the right path by talking about it.



"One athletes concern may well be the same of 50 more and it is imperative as an Athletes' Commission that we can provide support, advice and answers where possible.



"The OFI have been truly incredible in the manner in which they have dealt with the athletes' concerns. They have created numerous athlete surveys to gather the information during the difficult weeks and months.



"We as an athletes commission spoke via video conference call with the Irish Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin, to inform the government of the challenges facing individual and team-based Irish athletes and how they can help."



Harte was due to stand this summer for the International Olympic Committee's Athletes' Commission, but those elections have been put off for a year but he intends on putting his name forward again.



"I am looking forward to the challenge of gaining election to the IOC Athlete's Commission and representing the Olympic Federation of Ireland in a different capacity than on the field of play."



