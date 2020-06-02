



Matías Rey is set to leave Real Club de Polo after an incredible 15 uninterrupted seasons wearing the club’s number 22 shirt.





The Olympic gold medal winner from Argentina helped the club win five Honor Division titles in Spain, six Copa del Rey crowns, six Catalonian championships and a couple of EHL runs to the FINAL4 in 2010 and 2019.



Since joining the club in 2005, the defender has twice been named the best player in the Spanish league and also won the best player of the playoffs twice and the Copa del Rey best player three times.



He will return to Argentina for the country’s Tokyo 2021 Olympic preparations.



In a club statement about Rey’s departure, they said: “Our Mati, loved by everyone, both on and off the field, leaves the RC de Polo to prepare in Argentina for the next Tokyo 2021 Olympics. Thank you very much Mati, we will not forget you! and we want to see you at home very soon to be able to say the goodbye you deserve.”





Matìas Rey in action for Polo in the club’s first ever EHL match in November 2007. Pic: Frank Uijlenbroek



For next season, Polo will welcome Spanish international Marc Miralles to the club for an initial two-year stint, joining from CD Terrassa.



He was one of the stars of the Honor Division before it was cut short, top-scoring with 14 goals – including two against Polo in a 6-3 loss in March – in 13 games. Cesc Mata is another new arrival; he makes the switch from Junior FC.



Polo have also been active in attracting two young talents to Barcelona with sisters Constanza and Florencia Amundson Teves joining the club.



Born in Madrid, both have been part of the Spanish underage international setups and conquered Europe at Under-21 level in Valencia in 2019. They both grew up at CH Pozuelo before moving to Belgium and KHC Dragons.



Euro Hockey League media release