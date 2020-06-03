By Ahmed Talaat



Sharkia Women, African Club Champions 2019



As head coach of Egyptian team Sharkia I had very hard job with women's team. It was very big challenge to all the coaches to develop women section.





We wanted to make them better and be like the Men's team in my club to be top of Africa, to walk on the same side of success, especially since the Women's clubs in the other countries in Africa are better as they were few steps forward. Our problem was the competition here it's little bit weak with no international team or international experiences, so I had to spend more than 2 years hard work with good crew.



It was hard job but in the in the end we achieved good progress, Basic skills, tactics - we were ready for the competition



We won the African Championships for clubs held in Ismailia, Egypt from 1-8 December 2019 capturing the Gold medal for the first time in our club's history.



We hope that will encourage the Egyptian National Association to let us share in the African tournament in the future.



