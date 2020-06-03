Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Sharkia Women's team walk in the same side of the men

Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 10:00 | Hits: 22
View Comments

By Ahmed Talaat

Sharkia Women, African Club Champions 2019

As head coach of Egyptian team Sharkia I had very hard job with women's team. It was very big challenge to  all the coaches to develop women section. 



We wanted to make them better and be like the Men's team in my club to be top of Africa, to walk on the same side of success, especially since the Women's clubs in the other countries in Africa are better as they were few steps forward. Our problem was the competition here it's little  bit weak with no international team or international experiences, so I had to spend more than 2 years hard work with good crew.

It was hard job but in the in the end  we achieved good progress, Basic skills, tactics - we were ready for the competition

We won the African Championships for clubs held in Ismailia, Egypt from 1-8 December 2019 capturing the Gold medal for the first time in our club's history.

We hope that will encourage the Egyptian National Association to let us share in the African tournament in the future.

Fieldhockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.