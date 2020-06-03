By K. Arumugam







Hockey India, in its wisdom, has recommended hockey players for annual Arjuna and other awards. Its heartening that the Indian hockey has now a talent that is potentially a Khel Ratna material – Rani Rampal.





Rani Rampal deserves the Khel Ratna honour.



Hope she gets the approval of the soon-to-be appointed Screening Committee under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.



Vandana Katariya has been in the national teams as a fixture since 2011, though made her senior debut two years ago. She is a byword for fitness and commitment. To me, she is the most deserving case for the Arjuna honour amongst the present lot. She is a self-less distributor and sets up goals for others. She has been a match winner. If not for anything at least her fitness levels, she entail Arjuna.



Hockey India has also recommended second women hockey player, Monika, for Arjuna. We wish the talented midfielder’s case too gets the nod, though it is difficult to say whether two women hockey players will get it in a year. History has to be side-lined for such a feat. I strongly feel two women hockey players should get it every year, even if that meant at the cost of men!



However, without calling the Hockey India’s wisdom into question, I wish proper data analysis is done with respect to recommending second player. In this I presume the second player is not a cover, not strategic but straight forward decision to get two women hockey players in the roll of honour.



There are many players in the team who have longer career and achievements than Monika.



There are only four players in the current lot, who have played more than 200 matches. They are Vandana Katariaya, Rani Rampal, Savita Punia and Deep Grace Ekka. Rani and Savita have already got the Arjuna. Vandana is now recommended.



Who is left out? Deep Grace Ekka.



Deep Grace Ekka has been the national team’s bulwark defender since made international debut in 2011. She was not only in the team in the said period, but also had played in every match. That’s why Deep Grace Ekka had collected her 200th cap within eight years unless other players who took 3 to 4 years more. Let us compare many parameters.







Deep Grace Ekka, who is from Odisha, a State committed to development of hockey, had collected her 200th cap in 2019. That time Monica was trailing her by more than 50 caps!



Not only that there are other players in the team like Nikki Pradhan and Navjot Kaur who are ahead of Monika in terms of number of caps, and longevity of international career.



Deep Grace wore the captain’s armband in the first match of the Belarus Series in 2017. The daring defender was also chosen by Hockey India to lead Junior National team to New Zealand in 2014. Leadership honour still eludes Monika.



Doubling up her role, Deep dug into the rivals’ citadel, and accounts for about 25 goals too. Another feature that eludes in the career of Monika.



Deep Grace entered the senior international arena in 2011, Monika in 2013.



From 2011 to till 2019 OQ in Bhubaneswar, Deep Grace played in a whopping 44 international engagements (tournaments and bilateral Series) while Monika figured almost ten less. Its a huge difference. Significantly, due to whatever reasons, Monika could not make it to the 2014 Commonwealth Games. On the other hand, only tournament Deep Grace missed in her decade long career was the inconsequential SAF Games in Guwahati.



Therefore there is no comparison between the two.







Picking players for special honour in a team game is difficult task. Its subjective. Therefore, its always prudent to be led by the numbers which any player accrues with sweat and toil.



Further, ignoring established seniors in the team and lifting someone else create confusion among freshers and angst among seniors. It impacts the team spirit.



The likes of Deep Grace, Nikki, Lilima or for that matter from anybody will not openly express their feelings. Policy makers have to be sensitive, if not scientific, in their approach.



I fervently hope justice will be done to Deep Grace Ekka at least on any next occasion



Kindly make no mistake the point being driven is to highlight the fact that senior like Deep Grace’s role should also be given importance, certainly not to belittle any contemporary player. After all, bear in mind Monika has played 150 plus internationals which is equivalent to 250 if only women would get as much as opportunity their male counterparts, get.



The moot point is right priority. I advocate seniority here.



Meanwhile, wish Rani Rampal, Vandana Katariya and Monika all the best. Expect wisdom prevails with the Screening or Selection Committee and they accord all the three the award that they richly deserve.



