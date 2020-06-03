Today is the 24th anniversary of the founding of Fieldhockey.com.





Started as a challenge that there was very little hockey news ever published, the aim of the site has always been to publish at least one hockey story per day - a challenge that has been met every single day since 13 August 1996 (apart from two glitches when I was on a weekend break and there was no internet access intuit area, though I corrected the problem as soon as I got back, And earlier this year when my server suffered a hard drive failure for a day - again restored the next day)



Normally the only time that it has been difficult has been over Christmas and New Year, but recently during the Covid-19 crisis, with no hockey being played worldwide, it has been a very difficult time. Fortunately most of the top Hockey reporting papers and many of the National Associations have done a sterling job in keep interest in the sport alive and for that I am sure we are very grateful.



Many thanks for your support over the last 24 years, but more especially to Lance Forkgen of Just Hockey Australia for their sponsorship of the site, without which this would not be possible.