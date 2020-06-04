By AGNES MAKHANDIA





Alex Nyawira of Technical University of Kenya (left) tackles Ian Lang'at of Parkroad Badgers during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on September 10, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |



A thorough dressing-down by management at the end of 2018 Kenyan Premier League action inspired relegated Park Road Badgers’ elevation back to the top-tier this season, club captain Jerry Kanah has revealed.





The Badgers - along with Nakuru Hockey Club and Kenya College of Accountancy University - were relegated to the Super League from the Premier League in 2018, owing to their bottom three finish.



The Badgers, on the other hand, made amends last season to emerge top in the Super League, earning promotion back to the top league alongside Mombasa Sports Club.



Kanah said they had no choice but wake up.



"After reality dawned on us that we had actually been demoted to the Super League, we didn't speak to each other for a week.



“The management held a meeting with the team and we were given one option: either we shape up or ship out," observed Kanah.



"We don't know what you will do but you have to go back to the Premier League. You don't belong to the Super League,” Kanah quotes team manager Gilbert Momanyi as having said.



“We didn't break for Christmas holidays and I'm glad the effort and sacrifices finally paid off last season and we are back to the top tier," the skipper added.



Kanah said the club’s end goal will be to feature in the Africa Club Championship.



“We worked hard to return to the Premier League and we want to stay at the top and dare challenge for the title.



“The league is competitive and we are happy and glad that we will be part of it," said Kanah.



Reached for comment team manager Momanyi said they will be out to ensure their Super League side – Park Road Tigers - join their compatriots in the top tier.



Momanyi also said having two sides in the league has helped them gauge the players’ capabilities.



“If we can have two of our clubs in the Premeir League in future, it will be fulfilling.



“However, players in both teams are aware of what awaits them if they don’t perform where they are," observed Momanyi.



