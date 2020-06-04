As our communities begin to emerge from the challenges of isolation and lockdown that COVID-19 presented to us over the past 3 months, a return to sport is thankfully being considered. Sport is a vehicle for physical, mental and social wellbeing. We all want to return to the sport we love at the earliest opportunity to enjoy the benefits it provides. As we begin a controlled and phased approach to our return to play, Field Hockey Canada wishes to remind everyone in our community that at this time, all organized field hockey activities remain suspended whilst we work towards the resolution of critical insurance issues.





Field Hockey Canada continues to work with our partners towards the goal of a safe return at the earliest opportunity. Together with our provincial partners and under the guidelines of government agencies, we are readying guidelines for a coordinated, safe return to hockey fields across the country. Provinces are likely to return at different speeds. We must respect the individual provincial health guidelines first and foremost. FHC’s senior and junior national squads will return to training in line with the provinces where their training centres are based.



The past three months have been trying for all of our sporting community. As we begin a phased return, we urge you all to remember what the last 3 months have been about: the health and safety of your personal network of friends and family as well as our larger shared communities. Please continue to follow local provincial guidelines and regulations. Hard as it may be at this time, we ask that you remain patient.



Field Hockey Canada is committed to the safety and well-being of everyone in the Field Hockey Community. Return to play will be allowed once it is safe for all participants. Municipal, provincial and national authorities will be providing guidance for safe return to play. Field Hockey Canada is also relying on Sport Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee for guidance. Below is a graphic for consideration of return to play. Field Hockey Canada advocates following these three steps before any return to play is contemplated. We continue to work with our national and provincial partners on how the return to play will be shaped in each province. We thank you for your continued support as one community. Apart Today – Together Tomorrow.







GENERAL INFORMATION



COVID-19 is a virus in the coronavirus family. Coronaviruses in this family are responsible for illnesses that range from the common cold to more serious illnesses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV). COVID-19 is a new virus and so health officials are still learning about its impact and severity. At this time, it appears to cause an illness similar to the flu with the most common signs of infection being fever, cough and shortness of breath. In severe cases patients can develop pneumonia, severe respiratory distress, kidney failure and death.



Prevention



Recommendations for protecting yourself and preventing spread of this illness include frequent hand washing and covering both your nose and mouth when coughing. Try to cough or sneeze into your arm, away from others, or into tissue paper (to be disposed in toilet). Wash your hands immediately afterwards. You should avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness.



What to do if you think you have COVID-19



Because the early symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to other respiratory illnesses, if you have any of the common symptoms (fever, cough and shortness of breath) you should contact your doctor’s office and arrange to have a consultation.

For more information please visit the Government of Canada’s website covering COVID-19 and other diseases and conditions.

If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to us via our Staff & Contact page.

RESOURCES

Please consult the following link from the Public Health Agency of Canada, which provides the current situation for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak including risk to Canadians. https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection.html

Should you wish to seek further advice specific to hosting an international sport event where international teams are coming to Canada, or for Canadian teams travelling to compete internationally you may contact:

COVID-19 Information, PHAC

Tel: 1-833-784-4397

