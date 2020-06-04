By Jugjet Singh





Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah



THE 10th Sultan of Johor Cup (SOJC) has been called off.





Initially scheduled for Oct 3-10 at the Taman Daya Stadium in Johor Baru, the organising committee had to cancel it because of the Covid-19 pandemic.



"I had an audience with the Sultan (of Johor) today and he has agreed to cancel this year's tournament because it is too risky to organise it," said Johor HA acting president Datuk Manjit Majid Abdullah yesterday.



"The Covid-19 situation is still an uncertainty, and players as well as fans, must not be placed under any threat,"



The only under-21 international invitational sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), the SOJC made its debut in 2011 with Malaysia emerging as the inaugural champions.



Britain (2015, 2018, 2019), India (2013, 2014), Australia (2016, 2017), Germany (2012) were the other winners.



India, Australia and Britain had confirmed their SOJC participation while Germany and Japan took a wait-and-see attitude.



"I will write to all the confirmed countries to inform them of the decision," said Manjit.



"It was a decision made with heavy heart, but we did not have a choice. September 2021 has been marked as a tentative month to hold the 10th edition."



JHA also had big plans for the Malaysia Games hockey tournament, initially scheduled for July 11-19.



However, it has been postponed to March 6-14 next year because of the Covid-19 as well.



The Taman Daya Stadium, the venue for both the SOJC and Malaysia Games hockey event, was undergoing a facelift but things came to a stop due to the pandemic.



New Straits Times