Scottish Hockey was sad to hear of the death of Janet White, former Scottish Hockey Vice President and a longstanding Grange member, who had been unwell for some time.





Janet was Vice President of Scottish Hockey, and was also Chair of the Centenary Celebrations in the 90s during which a programme of events were staged along with memorabilia; a Scottish Hockey tartan; branded whiskey; and the publication of the 100 Years of Scottish Hockey book.



Janet joined Grange to play hockey in the late 1970s, shortly after Grange Ladies amalgamated with Edinburgh Western Wanderers. For well over 30 years, Janet was a club stalwart who helped out in all manner of ways. She served as Ladies Hockey President for many years, helped organise numerous Easter Hockey Festivals, sat on the Club’s General Committee and was the driving force behind the legendary Auld Reekies’ tours to Barbados – indeed she umpired the final of the Ladies tournament there in 1993.



Janet was a Grade 1 National League Umpire and she was regularly appointed as tournament director at international indoor hockey events across Europe on behalf of Scottish Hockey.



She retired from the Royal Bank of Scotland over 20 years ago before working for Scottish Hockey and then as Assistant Secretary at Merchants Golf Club.



Janet was a great friend to Grange, and to hockey in Scotland, and she will be sadly missed at the club, and far beyond. The funeral arrangements are unclear at the moment.



Scottish Hockey Union media release