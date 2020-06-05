By Jamie E. Robbins, Ph.D., Sport Psychology Certified Mental Performance Consultant and Professor of Exercise & Sport Science, Methodist University







The word “leader” is often times misunderstood and misused. Not every person in a leadership position is an effective leader and sometimes the best leaders have no title at all. A leader, by definition, is just a person with followers. You can acquire followers using coercion and fear or understanding and motivation. Athletes can be fantastic team leaders if they utilize more discussion and collaboration rather than demand and reprimand. There is no single way to be an effective leader, but there are methods that typically work best in athletics.









According to Hodge, Henry and Smith (2014) the most effective leaders: recognize the needs of the individual, focus on core values, demonstrate optimism and enthusiasm, and inspire creativity and risk-taking in performance. These tactics are best executed by individuals standing in the mix, not athletes standing out front. Therefore, athletes who are named captain or are part of a leadership group should first recognize the position does not make them more important than their teammates, it merely makes them the facilitator between coaches, and the ones who should maintain the pulse of the team.



Good team leaders take time to get to know their teammates. They learn about their goals, motivation, personality and history. These differences can influence perspectives regarding core values and therefore, must be discussed. Rather than telling teammates about the team’s values; set those core values together so each person feels a part of the process and each person has a chance to provide his/her opinion. Once these values are set, the leader can encourage behaviors that match the values and help set the team culture.



For example, one team’s core values included: being on time, supporting each other on and off the field, and making off-field decisions that best represent the team. Lilly showed up late for practice. Hannah yelled at her teammate for not passing her the ball, and Sophie went to a party the night before a game. How would you handle these situations as a captain or team leader? Would you punish the behaviors, shame the individual or would you create an environment that motivates others to want to do the right thing?



Do you immediately think about punishments or do you consider talking to your teammate and finding out why they made those choices? Rather than immediately punishing a mistake, give your teammates a chance to make the correction or explain their actions. Help them want to be on time. Create fun pre-practice routines that athletes enjoy. Discuss useful alternatives to yelling or build an environment where mistakes are recognized as part of the game and worked on, not condemned and punished. Encourage teammates to practice outside of regularly scheduled practices. By focusing on building rather than punishing, you create a space where people want to be and want to work. When punishment is the primary focus, athletes tend to play with a fear of failure and hide, rather than own, their off-field mistakes.







Leadership is not always easy, but it does not have to be extremely difficult if you allow others to be part of the process. You don’t have to be the loud and outspoken leader, but you should find teammates who have those qualities and encourage them to accept that role. Good leaders know how to designate responsibilities and urge others to use their strengths to the fullest. There should be no issue of “stepping on toes” among a team who all should be working together. Therefore, as a leader, use your own and your teammates’ strengths and be willing to listen to the group. Be open to hearing if your current style is or is not effective. If you feel the team is working as a cohesive unit toward the same goal, then keep on your path. However, if the team is not responding to you, ask what they need and be willing to change.



For instance, Emily, Sierra and Molly were named team leaders. All were great students, hardworking athletes and generally positive people. They modeled the behaviors they wanted in the rest of the team, yet the team was not connecting. The three leaders held team events where no one showed up and the level of energy in practices appeared to be waning. The problem was, the coach picked the leadership group and the rest of the team was not pleased with her selections. These athletes were put in a very tough situation. Rather than trying to go in and “lead,” they addressed the importance of building from within. During the next team meeting, the three “leaders” asked their teammates to write down what they thought would make the team stronger and what responsibilities each player would like to accept to ensure that happens. Each athlete shared their voice and agreed to a new role as leader in her area of strength.







There is no guarantee these methods will work for everyone’s team but don’t give up so quickly. Leadership is more of an art than a science and it often requires do-overs and revisions to find the method that works best for each team. The style you prefer might not be the same as your teammates, which is why talking is so important. Address possible issues early and often as little misunderstandings become huge barriers to team cohesion when left to fix themselves. Also, remember that just because one holds the title of “captain” or “leader” does not mean his/her opinion should hold more weight than others. Therefore, to effectively lead, step back and first assess your personal style. Talk with your teammates and ask what style they prefer and help your teammates all feel equally important in the team building process. When you drag your teammates from out front, you risk them not developing intrinsic motivation to do it themselves.



When you lead from within, teammates can see how it is done and develop their own motivation to keep pushing.



