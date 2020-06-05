Jarryd McGuane





POSSIBLE RETURN DRAWS CLOSER: Burnie Baptist's Jarrad Poke plays it forward during the 2019 GNL season. Picture: Simon Sturzaker



The hockey community could have clarity about the makeup of 2020 season as soon as next week, says Hockey Tasmania chief executive Damian Smith.





Discussions between the state government and Hockey Tasmania remain ongoing with the goal of having games starting in every competition by mid-July.



Smith said there were positive signs that the roster planning stage was coming to an end.



"Planning competitions is still a work in progress at the moment as all competition conveners across the state are madly working within their teams and committees to pull together rosters," he said.



"We are hoping that we would have rosters up as soon as next week, I would like to see some sort of draft by then because a lot of work has been done in those competition committees.



"We have had to be careful in putting processes in place to mitigate any risks with coronavirus, after they are set, we will be shifting our focus to the middle of July to hopefully recommence our competitions."



Smith said planning for the Greater Northern League and North-West Coast competitions.



"It is a little harder on the North-West Coast and in the North because we haven't started the season up there and there is a little apprehension from club presidents about creating traction for their members this year," he said



"It has been a little problematic in the region because it hadn't started yet, so we want to get something out there as soon as possible to maintain a connection with our members.



"Hopefully rosters would give players something to work towards knowing there was incentive of games coming up."



Smith said the process had also been impacted by regulations on how hockey could operate.



"We are having to factor in staggering times, which we are already doing for our training plans, and we may keep our allotted 90-minute period for games to allow for it," he said.





PLANNING ONGOING: Hockey Tasmania chief executive Damian Smith. Picture: Rob Shaw



"It may mean we play 15-minute quarters during those periods to allow players to get in and out of venues around their games.



"We will need sanitise all the benches between games and there will likely be no access to showers and club rooms as we recommend keeping those areas out of bounds.



"It will all be a little different in terms of how we run matches and there is obviously more work that needs to be done in terms of people movement and gatherings and we will work through that."



Clubs across the state have had the option to to resume training, except in the Hockey Tasmania run facilities, which will reopen on June 15.



The Advocate