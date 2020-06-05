By Jugjet Singh





File Photo: The national hockey team have set their sights on qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in India. - NSTP/EFFENDY RASHID



THE national hockey team have set their sights on qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in India.





Three slots have been allocated to Asia by the International Hockey Federation.



With one taken up by hosts India, the other teams in the continent will fight for the remaining two berths at the Men's Asia Cup next year.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have confirmed that they will bid to host the continental championship.



Since its inception in 1982, the Asia Cup has been a qualifier for the World Cup.



In the 2017 Asia Cup in Dhaka, Malaysia were edged 2-1 by India in the final and had to play in the World League to qualify for the Bhubaneswar World Cup.



"Our focus is to qualify for the 2023 World Cup. I believe India, even though they have qualified as hosts, will be in the semi-finals or the final of the Asia Cup.



"And that is why Malaysia will bid to host it," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal yesterday.



A check with Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) chief executive officer Datuk Tayyab Ikram revealed that bidding process for the Asia Cup has yet to open.



"We will do so as soon as we get a window opening concerning the Asia Cup dates," said Tayyab.



Malaysia finished fourth when they last hosted the Asia Cup in 2013 in Ipoh.



"Following the cancellation or postponement of tournaments, except for the Asian Champions Trophy, this year, Malaysia would like to host a world-class event in their backyard.



"We want to give our players the home ground advantage to qualify for the World Cup, and not wait for the second route, which will be much more difficult," Subahan added.



The FIH have allocated 11 slots (one — Africa, three — Asia, four — Europe, 2 — Oceania and one — Pan America), and five more will be from another qualifier based on the world rankings.



However, for the Malaysian women, it would be harder as only the Women's Asia Cup finalists will qualify for the World Cup, jointly hosted by Spain and Netherlands, in 2022.



New Straits Times