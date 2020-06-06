By Jugjet Singh







HOCKADEMY are not giving the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) any room to breathe as the club are still unhappy with the delay in disbursing the Malaysia Hockey League's (MHL) prize money to winners.



The club have every right to demand an explanation, in which the MHC responded recently, as the league had ended on Feb 22.



HockAdemy made this move as they are unhappy with MHC's official reply to the participating teams.



According to the national body, the delay in payments is due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The MHC are expected to hold an executive board meeting later this month to endorse the prize money, and payments will be issued via cheques to the winners of the men and women's leagues.



However, what HockAdemy do not understand is that this has been MHC's procedure for ages.



Terengganu Hockey Team (THT), who also played in this year's MHL, are well aware of MHC's procedure, which they made it clear in a statement yesterday.



"THT, who have been champions for many editions, understand this but HockAdemy seem to be confused.



"It is uncalled for to write to the sponsors of the MHL as the MHC had sent out a circular explaining the reason behind the delay to all the teams," said MHC competitions committee and vice-president Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.



HockAdemy, in a statement, said: "We wrote to MHC's main sponsors (Tenaga Nasional, Bank Islam and QNet (M) to enquire about the status of their sponsorship disbursed to the MHC.



"We believe some MHL teams are also curious about the late payments but are not brave enough to voice their opinions."



Terengganu HA (THA) secretary Rashidi Hashim said: "We would like to state that THT and Terengganu Ladies Hockey Team (TLHT) understand the situation faced by the MHC.



"The national body clearly stated the reasons in a circular, dated on May 28.



"We will support the parent body in all their programmes.



"THT and TLHT are no strangers to the MHL. Our teams have been playing in the MHL regularly.



"We believe that the MHC are trying their best to pay out the prize money.



"THA hope the other teams will come together and support the MHC for the sake of the sport," said Rashidi.



HockAdemy's women team won the league and came out second in the Vivian Soars Cup, and earned RM65,000 in prize money.



The THT men's team were second in the TNB Cup and third in the league, while THLT were second in the women's league. They earned a total of RM130,000.



New Straits Times