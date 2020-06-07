England Hockey Awards 2020 Winners
Thank you to everyone who joined us for our online awards ceremony. It was a little bit different to normal, but we hope you all still enjoyed yourselves and had a fantastic night.
Please share your photos, videos and screenshots with us and to all our winners, a HUGE congratulations.
Please do send us your thank you and acceptance video, we would love to hear from you. #EHAwards2020
2020 England Hockey Awards Winners:
Men’s Senior Performance Player – David Ames
Men’s Emerging Performance Player – Ollie Payne
Investec Women’s Senior Performance Player – Laura Unsworth
Investec Women’s Emerging Performance Player – Lily Walker
Innovation – Tunbridge Wells Flyerz
Vitality Rising Star - Daniel Bridges
Spirit of Hockey - Andy Richardson
Coach of the Year – Angie Cottee
Official of the Year - Anthony Bridge
Lifetime Achievement - John Holbrook
Vitality Hockey Maker of the Year - Sandy Sutton
Howden Men’s Team of the Year - Okehampton Mens 1s
Investec Women’s Team of the Year - Buckingham Ladies HC Indoor Team
Notts Sport Club of the Year – Norton Hockey Club
England Hockey Board Media release