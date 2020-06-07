Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England Hockey Awards 2020 Winners

Published on Sunday, 07 June 2020
England Hockey Awards 2018

Thank you to everyone who joined us for our online awards ceremony. It was a little bit different to normal, but we hope you all still enjoyed yourselves and had a fantastic night.



Please share your photos, videos and screenshots with us and to all our winners, a HUGE congratulations.

Please do send us your thank you and acceptance video, we would love to hear from you. #EHAwards2020
 
2020 England Hockey Awards Winners:
Men’s Senior Performance Player – David Ames
Men’s Emerging Performance Player – Ollie Payne
Investec Women’s Senior Performance Player – Laura Unsworth
Investec Women’s Emerging Performance Player – Lily Walker
Innovation – Tunbridge Wells Flyerz
Vitality Rising Star - Daniel Bridges
Spirit of Hockey - Andy Richardson
Coach of the Year – Angie Cottee
Official of the Year - Anthony Bridge
Lifetime Achievement - John Holbrook
Vitality Hockey Maker of the Year - Sandy Sutton
Howden Men’s Team of the Year - Okehampton Mens 1s
Investec Women’s Team of the Year - Buckingham Ladies HC Indoor Team
Notts Sport Club of the Year – Norton Hockey Club

England Hockey Board Media release

