

England Hockey Awards 2018



Thank you to everyone who joined us for our online awards ceremony. It was a little bit different to normal, but we hope you all still enjoyed yourselves and had a fantastic night.





Please share your photos, videos and screenshots with us and to all our winners, a HUGE congratulations.



Please do send us your thank you and acceptance video, we would love to hear from you. #EHAwards2020



2020 England Hockey Awards Winners:

Men’s Senior Performance Player – David Ames

Men’s Emerging Performance Player – Ollie Payne

Investec Women’s Senior Performance Player – Laura Unsworth

Investec Women’s Emerging Performance Player – Lily Walker

Innovation – Tunbridge Wells Flyerz

Vitality Rising Star - Daniel Bridges

Spirit of Hockey - Andy Richardson

Coach of the Year – Angie Cottee

Official of the Year - Anthony Bridge

Lifetime Achievement - John Holbrook

Vitality Hockey Maker of the Year - Sandy Sutton

Howden Men’s Team of the Year - Okehampton Mens 1s

Investec Women’s Team of the Year - Buckingham Ladies HC Indoor Team

Notts Sport Club of the Year – Norton Hockey Club



