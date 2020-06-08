By The Hockey Paper







Tess Howard has revealed that getting rejected from Cambridge University as a teenager propelled her to early international hockey as she aims to be one of the game’s greats.





Speaking on the Full of Fire podcast, which aims to inspire young girls, Howard, 21, explained that being turned down from her academic dream made her develop her character.



She said: “Applying for Cambridge University was something that I didn’t think that I would ever do when I was younger, but then I thought, why not? I’m passionate about geography. It’s one of my greatest passions other than hockey – understanding the world.



“So I threw myself into that – I became pretty obsessed – and was seriously almost broken when I didn’t get accepted after my interview, and to be honest I did go into a bit of a dark place which did end up with me on the astro for an extra three hours a day, which is in hindsight probably a good thing.”



Howard, who studied at Durham, added that she plays the sport with her character. “I’ve started to realise that your character is what you’ve been through in your past,” she said. “And those moments that you don’t think correlate, they do massively. So what I’ve learned from it and taken on the pitch, it’s a very personal thing, being rejected.”



Despite early rejections, it has fuelled her desire to become a global great.



She added: “It scares me a little bit saying it but I do want to be one of the best players in the world in one of the best teams in the world.”



The Hockey Paper