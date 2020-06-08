



Hockey Australia congratulates former Hockeyroo and dual Olympic gold medallist Renita Garard (nee Farrell) on receiving a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) as part of this year’s Queen’s Birthday honours.





Already an OAM and Australian Sports Medal recipient, Garard was appointed an AM by Australian Governor-General David Hurley AC DSC for her service to hockey and other career pursuits, including as a Director for the 4 Aussie Heroes Foundation.



After making her debut in 1994, Garard was a member of the Hockeyroos teams that won gold at Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000.



“For Renita to be acknowledged in this way is tremendous, both for what she has accomplished and contributed as a Hockeyroo, and also for her career post playing including as a Hockey Australia Director, a Member of the Executive Board of the Federation of International Hockey and more recently being appointed as the first female Director on the Board of the Queensland Rugby League,” said Hockey Australia President Melanie Woosnam.



“An integral part of that golden Hockeyroos generation during a highly successful period for the team, Renita has been an outstanding role model to aspiring hockey players, young people and female sports administrators.”



“On behalf of the entire Australian hockey community, I thoroughly congratulate Renita on this special accolade and I’m sure I can unequivocally say that everyone associated with our sport is extremely proud of her.”



Hockey Australia media release