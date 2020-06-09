



The Hockey Foundation wants to help get Hockey communities back up and running by supporting fun assessable projects/programmes for the remainder of the season.





We believe it is vital the sport gets as much exposure and giving players/coaches/officials as many opportunities as possible to be involved over the next few months to see our sport continue to grow in the communities!



HOCKEY FOUNDATION COMMUNITY GRANTS



Emily Gaddum the Executive Officer of the Hockey Foundation states “Our goal as the Hockey Foundation is to support our Hockey Associations with projects/programmes over the next six months to help give players, coaches and officials opportunities to get involved in the sport we are passionate about by making it fun, accessible and cost-effective”.



“We believe each Association knows best what their needs are during this time so we want to help support you where we can”.



“Whether it’s hosting a holiday programme, a coach development programme or umpiring workshops we want to see our Associations offering all of these opportunities to players at the grass-root level all around the country. We believe now is the time to get as many players back into hockey”.



HOCKEY FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIPS



Our two exciting Hockey Foundation scholarships are now open and ready to support young players in New Zealand. Applications for both the Chica Gilmer Scholarship and Alan Lints Senior scholarship close on Friday the 26th June.



Chica Gilmer Scholarship – U19 Female player or umpire



Can be used for educational purposes to help relieve financial pressure and give them more opportunities to help pursue hockey.



Alan Lints Senior Scholarship – U19 Male umpire



Can be used for educational purposes to help relieve financial pressure and give them more opportunities to help pursue hockey.



www.hockeyfoundationnz.co.nz



Hockey New Zealand Media release