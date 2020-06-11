A relatively inexperienced team were moulded into winners by champion ex-players and an army chief.



By Rahul Venkat





Action shot from the Moscow 1980 men's hockey final



The Indian hockey team has won eight gold medals at the Olympics, the last of which came at Moscow 1980.





Going into the event though, expectations were not too high. The Indian hockey team had last won gold at Tokyo 1964, managed bronze in both 1968 and 1972, and recorded their then lowest finish (seventh) in the 1976 edition.



Moreover, the Indian hockey team collectively did not have too much international exposure under their belt, with only Zafar Iqbal, Merwyn Fernandes, MM Somaya and skipper Vasudevan Baskaran having played against international opposition.





Vasudevan Baskaran with Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Source: Twitter



The first inspirational talk for the inexperienced side happened at a pre-Olympic national camp in Bengaluru.



“This bunch was lucky to have been spoken to by field marshal Sam Manekshaw,” said captain Vasudevan Baskaran on the Sony Sports show Medal of Glory. “He visited us twice and talked about the target at the Olympics. That’s how it began.”



Having seen the effect it had, the Indian hockey team captain also requested former gold medallists and selectors, Leslie Claudius and Muniswamy Rajagopal to talk about their Olympic triumphs.



It would soon pay off.



Confidence-boosting semis



In its first game, the Indian hockey team comprehensively beat Tanzania 18-0 and recorded 2-2 draws with both Spain and Poland before blanking the unfancied Cuba 13-0 to go through to the semi-final.



They had struggled to put it past the tougher opponents and with hosts Russia up next in the semi-final, the Indian hockey team realized that they had to change their tactics up a little.



“For that game, we decided to go for indirect penalty corners. We studied a lot of video footage in the lead-up to the semi-final to figure out a way to execute it,” revealed Vasudevan Baskaran.



“It was a full stadium with a raucous home crowd and some teams may have been intimidated. But our players were so confident that they were constantly asking for the ball.



“Zafar Iqbal actually yelled at me a couple of times because I was looking for alternate options on the opposite flank,” laughed the former captain and coach of the Indian hockey team.



The approach worked as they got past Russia 4-2 to go into the final brimming with confidence.



A thrilling final



The final against Spain, a team that drew with them in the group-stages, started very well for the Indian hockey team as Surinder Singh Sodhi, playing as an advanced midfielder, scored twice before half-time to give them a comfortable 2-0 cushion.



MK Kaushik scored soon into the second half, but this was when the match turned on its head. Spain captain Juan Amat scored twice in two minutes to get the Spaniards right back into the game at 3-2.





Juan Amat celebrates scoring for Spain



This was where another innovative tactic of the Indian hockey team paid off, that of playing the late Mohammad Shahid as a centre-forward.



“He had not scored many goals till then because his skills meant that we stuck him on the inside flanks, from where he would set-up a lot of goals,” recalled Baskaran.



“But we knew we needed someone like him up-front in the final and so, told him to not track back too much.” Mohammad Shahid did score the Indian hockey team’s fourth goal and it turned out to be the most important goal of the campaign.



Juan Amat completed his hat-trick a few minutes later to set-up a tense finish, and Spain got two penalty corners in the dying seconds of the game.



“For the first one, I positioned myself on the right because I felt Amat would hit it there. I managed to block it and quickly moved to the left for the next one, and just as the ball touched my stick, the whistle blew,” recounted Baskaran.



As a result, the Indian hockey team had managed to break their gold drought and further consolidate their status as the most successful hockey side at the Olympics.



The Olympic Channel