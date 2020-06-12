By Jugjet Singh





FILE PIX: MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



SOME exciting outcomes are expected when the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) hold their first post-Covid-19 executive board meeting tomorrow.





Among the matters on the agenda will be the tabling and approval of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) prize money, which was sidelined by the Covid-19 pandemic.



"We will table and seek approval for the MHL prize money and the treasurer can then start sending out cheques as soon as possible.



"The MHL ended in February but payment has been delayed because of the worldwide pandemic.



"The winning teams can rest assured that the prize money will be paid out soon," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



HockAdemy have been vocal in their prize money demands, and even wrote to MHL sponsors Tenaga Nasional and others asking about it.



The MHC executive board are also expected to discuss about hockey being back on the pitch after June 15, and the SOP that players have to follow.



"We are very grateful to the government for allowing hockey players to train on the pitch by next week.



"We have drawn up SOP for hockey's return, and players and coaches have to follow it to make sure training goes on smoothly.



"We understand the government have their reasons to ease controls gradually, but we hope to get an approval to conduct full training sessions soon.



"We would also like to start playing matches as soon as possible, as the national players need to get back into action fast, as they are chasing a World Cup berth," said Subahan.



MHC are also keen to keep their Razak Cup (Aug 21-29) and Junior Hockey League dates (September) after many tournaments were wiped out by Covid-19.



The Azlan Shah Cup, Sultan of Johor Cup and Malaysia Games hockey event were among the virus' casualties.



The MHC are also said to be looking into a serious breach of conduct in the past few months by an official, and it would be interesting to see if the board recommend any action.



New Straits Times