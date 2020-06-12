



Atlètic Terrassa have seen two of their most experienced stars hang up their sticks with Oriol Peremiquel and Dani Malgosa stepping back.





Peremiquel spent 10 seasons in the first team at Atlèti either side of spells with KHC Dragons and Antwerp in Belgium.



With the Terrassa club, he won five league titles as well as a Copa del Rey crown. In the EHL, he played in the first season of the competition in the 2007-08 campaign, reaching the KO8 while he went on to win a bronze with Dragons in 2013-14.



Malgosa, meanwhile, captained the side last season and finishes up after five seasons in the first team, a league title and 29 goals. He also played his part in the club’s run to the EHL FINAL4 in 2016.



Speaking about his decision to step back, he said: “I leave with a lot of good memories and that is what matters. Being part of this team and representing Atletic Terrassa has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life.



“I can only be grateful to everyone with whom I have shared a team, to all those who have trained me and all the opponents with whom I have faced and had to battle, doing so with respect.



“I am left with many memories of the different experiences this sport has given me, of the many teammates I have had, of friends and family with whom I have shared all this.”



