COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Based on feedback and consideration, USA Field Hockey and the women’s High Performance Coaching Staff have decided to cancel the 2020 High Performance Centers.





Originally scheduled to run from April through May, the eight regional women’s High Performance Centers were put on hold April 17 with the hopes of resuming activity at the end of July or beginning of August. Due to the ongoing uncertainties surrounding return to play regulations and safety because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, these have now been canceled.



The 2021 U.S. Women’s Olympic Developmental Pathway and development opportunities are currently under review by the women’s High Performance Coaching Staff and more information will be provided when available.



For additional and most updated information, visit USA Field Hockey’s COVID-19 Updates website by clicking here.



USFHA media release