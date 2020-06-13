IF trenchant questions are asked, things could turn sticky at the Malaysian Hockey Confederation's (MHC) webinar session today.





Titled "The true story about hockey — performance, discipline and integrity are the criteria of selecting players", the webinar (at 3pm) will be held after the MHC executive board meeting.



"We would like to explain to the public what it takes to be selected for the national team. The three ingredients are pivotal if one wants to don national colours.



"The public is welcome to ask questions. Our experienced panel will provide the answers," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



National coach Roelant Oltmans, three-time Olympian Mirnawan Nawawi and two-time Olympian Nasihin Nubli are the speakers while Subahan is the moderator.



Following Malaysia's failure to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the MHC had a heart-to-heart session with the players and coaches to get to the bottom of the matter.



And when Oltmans named his 34-man training squad for the now-postponed Azlan Shah Cup in February, the Dutchman left out the Saari brothers, Faizal and Fitri, and captain Shukri Mutalib.



Oltmans' immediate goal is to rebuild the national squad. He has included 11 new faces, mostly scouted from the Malaysia Hockey League, which ended on Feb 22.



The social media was abuzz with Oltmans' decision, and many had harsh words for the 66-year-old as they felt the three players could still contribute to the nation.



The confederation, however, stressed that the door is not shut on those who failed to make the training squad.



The national trainees are expected to report for training next week after being cooped up for months amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



It will be interesting to see if Oltmans has a change of heart.



The trainees are eager to get back on the pitch.



National trainee Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil tweeted: "Yeaayy! Finally! Weapon (hockey stick) test (sic) ... take care and stay safe everyone."



And those seeking answers on the future of Malaysian hockey can ask the Webinar speakers today.



New Straits Times