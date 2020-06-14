By Jugjet Singh





(Clockwise) Nasihin Nubli, Roelant Oltmans, Mirnawan Nawawi, and Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal taking part in the webminar titled ‘The true story about hockey — performance, discipline and integrity are the criteria of selecting players.” - Pic source: MalaysianHockeyConfederation



MALAYSIAN Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal was in a fiery mood in yesterday's webinar session.





Subahan was the moderator of the webinar session, titled 'The true story about hockey — performance, discipline and integrity are the criteria of selecting players."



The panel comprised national coach Roelant Oltmans, three-time Olympian Mirnawan Nawawi and former national goalkeeper Nasihin Nubli.



One of the questions, asked by Bratt Dylan Sandah, was: "Why is Faizal Saari not listed as a national player?"



Oltmans replied: "Players must train like they are playing in a match.



"There must be a winning attitude. But some players walk in with a different attitude. Maybe they just want to collect allowances at the end of the month," said Oltmans.



Subahan interjected: "In the past, there were superstars who were dropped with no reason given. (S.) Kuhan was the best penalty corner flicker in Malaysia when he was dropped.



"Many others had faced the same predicament, but they fought back for their positions and that is what is needed in players."



When Subahan took over MHC in 2015, the national players were earning RM1,500 a month while the women were getting between RM300 to RM500 a month.



"And now, the players are being paid RM4,500 a month.



"I know for a fact that Terengganu pay up to RM15,000 a month for the whole year to some players for just two months of hockey in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).



A fan also asked why Arul Selvaraj and Paul Revington 'were removed' despite guiding Malaysia to the 2014 World Cup.



"It happened before my tenure, but I will still answer the question. Revington was not removed, but he quit after receiving a threat to be bashed up. When I moved into the MHC office, I saw the police report myself.



"Coach Terry Walsh also left when somebody threatened to punch him. This is not the type of culture we need for hockey to excel," said Subahan.



Meanwhile, the MHC revealed that the winners of this year's MHL will receive their prize money within two weeks.



It was endorsed in yesterday's executive board meeting.



New Straits Times