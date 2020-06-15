



Grange are set to be Scotland’s EHL Men’s representative for the 2020/21 season following Scottish Hockey’s decision to formally complete their 2019/20 Premiership season.





In a statement on Friday, Scottish Hockey’s Management Committee “considered all options to complete the 2019/20 season in full on the pitch, as well as partial completion of the season, in detail, and reached the unanimous decision, endorsed by the Scottish Hockey Board, that it is sadly now not possible to complete all the remaining fixtures on the pitch.”



No formal league winners were awarded and no automatic promotion or relegation will take place as a result.



However, the final league rankings for the 2019/20 season “were determined using average points per match, based on the matches completed prior to competitions being suspended”.



Based on these rankings, Grange were top of the men’s table with an average of 2.82 points per game. It had them well clear of second placed Western Wildcats, Edinburgh University and Grove Menzieshill who all had 2 points per game.



This will be Grange’s sixth time in the Euro Hockey League having contested the inaugural edition in the 2007-08 season as well as playing in ROUND1 in 2012 and 2018 in Barcelona, 2015 in Hamburg as well as the 2019 KO16 in Barcelona.



Western were given the second Scottish Euro spot – in the EuroHockey Trophy – by virtue of the best goal difference from that trio.



On the women’s side, both Clydesdale Western and Edinburgh University finished on a points average of 2.45. The former were deemed to be the top Scottish seed in a European context by virtue of a better goal difference.



However, in practical terms, both will play in the Women’s EuroHockey Challenge 1 in 2021.



