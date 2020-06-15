



Hockey Australia has initiated and adopted a host of tools and elements as part of the progress towards a return to play.





The following are designed to help guide and assist clubs and associations in the various aspects of returning to the pitch in a COVID-19 safe environment.



SKOOP return to hockey packs



Return to play guidelines are complex and difficult to interpret. To assist, SKOOP has developed ‘return to play’ packs that ensure associations/clubs can return safely and comply with all government and hockey guidelines.



“Any support helping clubs and associations get hockey back running in a COVID-safe manner is welcomed,” said Hockey Australia GM- Legal Strategy & Growth, Michael Johnston.



“As a long-term partner of Hockey Australia, SKOOP have put a great bundle of products together that can help create those safe environments in line with our Return to Hockey guidelines.”



For more details and to view the entire SKOOP product range, visit returntohockey.com.au/



Rosterfy Electronic Attendance Tracker



Hockey Australia has recently formed a partnership with Rosterfy, a cloud based, highly secure software platform enabling organisations and clubs to manage their own people and teams.



Rosterfy’s attendance tracking and reporting software eliminates manual data entry and tedious information gathering, with the three key areas including:

1 Reliable Attendance Tracking

2 Secure Reporting Platform

3 Simple Data Recording







The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos have started to use Rosterfy’s electronic attendance system as it enables a better and ‘hands-off’ way to monitor and schedule various information such as training attendance that was previously handled by more people through a more manual process.



“The reasons and benefits of implementing Rosterfy’s electronic system into the training program of our national squads, particularly at this time, is based on safety and convenience,” said Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston.



“Using an electronic system to log this information takes away any risk around our athletes and staff touching the same pens and documentation, while it also provides a simpler more convenient way to monitor and keep track of attendance and other details.”



“COVID-19 is obviously changing the way we do a lot of things and this is one of those instances.”



As part of Hockey Australia’s partnership, Rosterfy is offering special deals for local hockey clubs. To learn more about how Rosterfy can work for your club, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit https://rosterfy.com/attendance-tracker/



Return to Hockey Webinar



For any club administrators or interested hockey people who missed it, a webinar hosted by Hockey Australia GM – Legal, Strategy & Growth, Michael Johnston and experienced sport executive Iain Roy is available to watch.



The webinar was set up for club administrators with the objective of providing information and assistance on the following:

Understanding the current Return to Hockey Guidelines

How to best use the resources on the COVID Safety Resource Hub

Address common questions around resuming hockey safely in a COVID-19 environment

“We had a great turnout to our webinar, and the feedback was really positive,” said Johnston.



“We’ve also followed up on some of the questions, including the need to develop some specific guidance and a checklist for the officiating community. Off the back of this, we are working in partnership with Hockey NSW to develop this help for our officials, which we will be releasing over the next week.”



Officiating Checklist



Hockey Australia is currently developing a comprehensive checklist for umpires and officials which will be released soon.



For further information and any specific enquiries on the return to hockey, please contact your local club, association or state/territory member association.



Links to each State/Territory Member Association and more information

Hockey ACT

Hockey NSW

Hockey NT

Hockey Queensland

Hockey SA

Hockey Tasmania

Hockey Victoria

Hockey WA



Hockey Australia media release