



Irish team Avoca have announced the appointment of Noelle Farrell as their new ladies first team head coach, taking over from Ronan Hickey.





Farrell takes on the role following two seasons as the assistant coach. She adds this new post to her CV which includes being the current Irish Under-17 girls head coach, Under-16 assistant coach and Leinster Under-16 head coach while she has also completed the Coaches for Europe Development programme in 2018/2019.



As a player, Farrell represented Leinster at Under-21 level and won an Irish Senior Cup with UCD in 2012, among other honours.



She will be joined on the coaching ticket by Anna Richardson who will take the role of assistant coach/player. Richardson is another UCD Alumni who returned to her home club last season.



As a player, she has represented Ireland at Under-21 and 23 level and won the EY Hockey League and Irish Senior Cup with Collidge in 2017/2018 and the EY Champions Trophy in 2017.



She is also head coach of the Newpark senior girls who reached the Leinster Senior Cup final this year and is the Assistant Coach of the Leinster Under-16 girls.



The Hook