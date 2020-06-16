

Coach Harendra with youngsters circa 1998



Harendra Singh, former India coach and Dronacharya awardee, will now be in a position to concentrate fulltime on nurturing young talent.





“I have opted for VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) from Air India and I hope to develop grassroot talent in the country,”he said.



The 51-year-old recently grabbed headlines as front-line warrior in the battle against Covid-19 which is plaguing the world.



Wearing an anti-contamination suit, he helped in operations to disembark Indians from Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the virus, in the first flight from the city after the pandemic gripped the world.



For long coach of the junior India team, his highpoint was guiding the country to its second Junior World Cup title at Lucknow 2016 and its wake helping produce a clutch of stars now doing duty with the senior team.



Harendra, who coached the senior India team to sixth spot at the 2018 World Cup, the country’s best finish in 24 years, has served India’s national carrier for decades after joining the company in 1990. He rose to the rank of commercial manager, a post he held till retirement recently.



Harendra, hailing from Bihar, played 43 times for India before quitting and concentrating on coaching at the relatively young age of 26 in the mid-1990s.



Stick2Hockey.in