By Jugjet Singh





File Photo: The plan is to get younger legs into the team and turn them into Asian champions in eight years. NSTP/ HAFIZ SOHAIMI



THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have set their sights and heart on women now.





The plan is to get younger legs into the team and turn them into Asian champions in eight years.



Malaysia are ranked fifth in Asia and 20th in the world.



"The women's team, under then national coach K. Dharmaraj, had played in playing tours regularly. And as a result, the team earned respect and recognition," said MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



"Some players were even picked by foreign clubs to play in their leagues, although the team's ranking did not improve from fifth in Asia.



"The MHC are no longer interested in making the women qualify for second and third-tier (world league) tournaments.



"Following a chat with National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail, we have decided to embark on an eight-year plan to develop our women players.



"These new players will be groomed accordingly. We want them to be Asian champions in eight years.



"Shapawi had asked me, during the chat, why our team can't beat Japan, India, South Korea and China even though their women are of the same size as Malaysians?



"In the world rankings, India are ninth, followed by China (10th), Korea (12th) and Japan (13th).



"We need to target the Asian crown to be top 10 in the world."



And for women players who retire, the MHC have plans for them.



"We will help those interested to get their coaching badges."



Former captain Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani retired just before the Movement Control Order and is now planning to be a coach.



"The women's team have no international tournaments this year, so we will take our time to name a new coach," he added.



New Straits Times