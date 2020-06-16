By Ijaz Chaudhry



Rawalpindi: Goalkeeper Jahangir Butt who made three international tours with the Pakistan team in 1965 and `66 breathed his last in Rawalpindi on Monday at the age of 87 after a prolonged illness.





It is pertinent to mention that an outfield player with the similar name Jahangir Butt also played for Pakistan from 1965-72.



Born in Rawalpindi,Pakistan`s biggest hockey nursery in the decades of 1950s, 60s and 70s, goalkeeper Jahangir`s first selection for Pakistan came for the extensive tour of East Africa in 1965.



During that tour,Pakistan played 24 matches in Kenya, Uganda and Zanzibar (now part of Tanzania). Kenya,in particular, used to have a very strong team those days. Pakistan won the 7-test series against Kenya 2-1 with four matches drawn. All the three national teams mainly comprised of Punjabi settlers especially Sikhs.



Next, Jahangir was member of the Pakistan team which toured Europe in the summer of1966.



Main event was the International Hockey Festival at Hamburg, Germany, competed by almost all the top national teams. Pakistan finished fourth.



Pakistan also played matches in Holland, Belgium and Poland including test matches against the hosts.



He last appeared at the 1966 Asian Games in Bangkok, Thailand where Pakistan won the silver medal losing to India 0-1 in the final.



At home, Jahangir Khan had appeared in tests against the visiting West German side in 1966.



He joined Pakistan International Airlines and played for the powerful PIA side winning the national championships with them a couple of times. Jahangir Khan served PIA with distinction and retired as an Assistant Station Manager. He also had a stint at the PIA office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info





