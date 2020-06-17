Brian Rippey, The Reading Eagle







Keeping her feet planted firmly on the ground during her field hockey career at Wilson and the University of Massachusetts is now helping Hailey Cockrum reach for the sky.





Cockrum watched with a strong sense of pride last week when SpaceX launched the first two Americans into space since 2011. Cockrum, a 2012 Wilson graduate, is a quality assurance supervisor for SpaceX in Los Angeles.



"You could say it's similar to your offseason in field hockey," Cockrum told the UMass communications department. "You train all spring and all summer with the goal of winning a championship. And then when you're successful, you look back and you think of all the small moments that led up to that."



A Reading Eagle request to interview Cockrum was denied by the SpaceX communications department. But Cockrum's reaction to the historic launch on May 30 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida was tweeted out by UMass, where Cockrum earned a degree in operations and information management.



"The accomplishment is the result of so many inches that all add up," Cockrum said. "Not only to witness the launch happen, but that we were able to keep the crew safe, was an intense feeling of elation and pride. To know that we all did that together brought an intense feeling of camaraderie."



Cockrum learned a lot about teamwork at Wilson and UMass. She played in 82 games at UMass and started all 22 in the midfield during her senior year. She was voted to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Academic Squad for four straight years.



"While at UMass, my problem solving approach and leadership skills were heavily influenced by my participation with the Division I field hockey program," Cockrum wrote on LinkedIn. "Balancing an honors course load, relentlessly pursuing self-improvement, and being surrounded by an incredible team are the experiences that have sharpened my competitive result-driven personality."



Cockrum, who attended the Isenberg School of Management at UMass, also wrote on LinkedIn that Feb. 8, 2018, was a pivotal day in her career when SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy.



"Just nine short months after joining the company I stood in front of mission control astounded and humbled to have contributed to such a feat," Cockrum said. "Today I still feel just as lucky to be a part of the team that is working to make humanity a multi-planetary species."



SpaceX, an Elon Musk company, took another step toward that goal by sending astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station in a mission called Demo-2. The mission lifted off atop a two-stage Falcon rocket with the astronauts aboard a Crew Dragon capsule.



It fueled a sense of pride inside Cockrum.



"It was interesting because we've been building that rocket a long time," Cockrum told UMass. "On that rocket, I helped manage the manufacturing of the landing legs and I helped procure the parts for the landing legs. From a hardware perspective, it's been a long time coming. But seeing certain things in the past month that would only be done preparing for a crew mission, it's been really exciting. Some of the tests, some of the dress rehearsals you know this was really coming."



