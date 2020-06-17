Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Get active on Olympic Day!

Published on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 10:00 | Hits: 32
View Comments



Every year, on 23 June, Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games and invite people to get physically active.



In this challenging year, let’s show the world the power and strength of Hockey’s Olympic spirit!

See attached information to find out how to join up in this celebration.

How to celebrate Olympic Day

Ask your national hockey community, including all your players, coaches, officials, etc, to engage online by creating their own short videos around one of the following three messages from this year’s IOC campaign about Olympic Day

    #StayStrong – Mental & emotional Wellbeing – e.g. message/short story of overcoming adversity;
    #StayHealthy – Covid 19 info and nutrition – e.g. staying safe, home cooking;
    #StayActive – Physical wellbeing – e.g. keeping fit, hockey skills at home.

Don’t forget to communicate about your Olympic Day project across all communications channels, including social media, to attract people to your activities and share the fun of hockey during the event. We urge you to inform NOC representatives, IOC members, government representatives, VIPs who can help you raise the profile of your digital activation.

Official Hashtags for 2020 Olympic Day are:
#StayStrong  #StayHealthy  #StayActive  #PlayHockeyStayHealthy  #OlympicDay

Don’t forget to tag us on Social Media! @panamhockey

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.