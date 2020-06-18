Ashley Morrison







Three time Olympic Hockey Gold medallist Balbir Singh recently passed awayat the age of 96. There was an outpouring of emotion when he passed away but to many in India he lived a life in which his achievements were never given the acknowledgement that they deserved. This book tries to explore the reasons why that was the case. Why a country forgot one of its greatest icons. Balbir Singh lived through the bloody partition of India and was a key part of their continued hockey success afterwards. He was also the Team Manager when India won to date its only Hockey World Cup in 1975. A Forgotten Legend not only tells the tale of Balbir Singh’s life but also the evolving of India as an economic powerhouse and how events impacted on his life.



