COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is currently accepting applications for the position of U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach. The successful candidate will be the head of the USWNT program, managing the development of national team athletes and leading the team to compete at major events including the 2020-22 FIH Hockey Pro League, 2021 Pan American Cup and 2022 World Cup.





The successful candidate will be responsible for developing a coaching and administrative support team and will work closely with the Director of Coach Education and Senior Manager of Coaching and Performance to ensure that coaches and elite athletes entering the program are aligned with the organizational coaching and athlete development philosophy and principles of play.



Click here for the full job description or to apply for the USWNT Head Coach position.



USFHA media release