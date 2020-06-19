



USA Field Hockey celebrates the life of Alice Putnam Willetts, a member of the USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 1988, who passed away peacefully earlier this month at the age of 94. She was a field hockey pioneer, selected to the U.S. Women’s National Team in 1946, the first team to be selected post-World War II. She remained a member of the team for nine years, until 1955. A multi-sport athlete, Willetts was also a member of the US Lacrosse team.





A native of Swarthmore, Pa., Willetts was a four-year participant in field hockey, basketball and tennis at Temple University. Among her many accomplishments as an athlete and leader, Willetts introduced lacrosse to Temple and coached it for three years. After graduating magna cum laude in 1947, Willetts returned to Swarthmore High School to teach. During this time, she organized and ran the Girls’ Athletic Association, which sponsored mother-daughter and father-daughter initiatives, events and various other morale-focused projects. While juggling students in the classroom, she also coached three varsity and junior varsity teams each year, sometimes with as many as four teams underneath the junior varsity level. She did this to ensure all interested athletes had the opportunity to be on a team and play. In all, Willetts always encouraged her students to actively participate in the classroom and on the field. She also went on to teach at Swarthmore College, Shipely School and Strath Haven High School before retiring in 1986.



Her dedication to field hockey and athletics in general led to her induction into several Halls of Fame over her lifetime, including the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, US Lacrosse Philadelphia Chapter, Temple University Athletics, Delaware County, Pennsylvania State and Strath Haven. Thank you to Willetts for her many contributions to sports, field hockey and USA Field Hockey and sincere condolences to her friends and family from the entire USA Field Hockey Family.



USFHA media release