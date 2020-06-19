

Michaela Curtis will line up for the College premier team in this year's women's club competition (file photo) David Unwin/Stuff



A revamped women’s competition and a couple of changes in the men’s grade mark the start of the Manawatū club season.





Club hockey, delayed by Covid-19, starts at Palmerston North's twin turfs on Saturday and this year the women’s premier and reserve grades have been merged into one division of 13 teams.



All teams will play each other in a round-robin, then split into three different grades of four, four and five teams, respectively.



Heavy rain meant last year’s finals were abandoned and the men’s title was shared by College and Levin, while High School Hockey Club and College shared the women's.



College this year has three teams in the women's grade. Narelle O'Connor is coach and Andrew Bethwaite assistant coach of the premier team, which includes Black Sticks legend Kaya Whitelock and returning international Michaela Curtis.



Verity Sharland is coaching College's second team and Fiona Chard the development team.



Bush is a new team this year and Feilding Old Girls were a new team last season. Whanganui have not entered a team and Palmerston North Girls' High School is playing in the schools' competition.



High School Hockey Club also have three sides, the A, B and Evergreens teams.



Wendy Ridd will be player-coach for High School’s top side and they have most of their players back from last season.



Anna Willocks, Ella Pulcrow and Ella Bayley will all play, while Tayla Hansen and Kate Blincoe are back from the United States for the season.



Linda Berg is coaching the High School seconds and Vanessa Ropitini the Evergreens.



In the men's competition, Whanganui are back in the top flight and Palmerston North Boys' High School are in the second division.



High School Hockey Club will this year be coach by Tony Brougham and a few former players are back in the mix.



Todd McHardy returns from Melbourne, goalkeeper Regan Evitt has come from Massey and Matthew Brougham is back.



Most of last year’s squad are back and there have been no key losses.



Levin Hockey will be coached again by Corey Prouting and have had little turnover this season.



Goalkeeper Angus Griffin, defender Hayden Krivan and midfielder Jackson Hirini all return and forward Mattie Wilson is back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.



Last year’s captain Sam Davies has moved to Wellington.



College have co-coaches this year in Doug Somerville and Lloyd Myles.



Somerville was confident he had a strong squad this year and may play a different style.



They have picked up New Zealand under-18 forward Patrick Madder, from Whanganui, and forward James Akuhata, from Palmerston North Boys’ High School.



Key men Angus Hazlett, Merv Young, Matt Chard and Warren Phillips, the latter two who will be co-captains, all return.



Marist have retained most of their players from last year, under coach Alastair Grieve. They've gained Julius Cousins, a midfield-striker, and Caleb Hanson, who plays up front.



Whanganui rise from the second division and will be captained by midfielder Calum Wilbur. Craig Ritani is player-coach.



Midfield striker Tyler Nicoll-Hylton is tipped as a player to watch, while Matt Collingwood returns. The squad of 19 includes two Whanganui Collegiate students and one from Whanganui High School.



Brandon Roach coaches Massey, which will be captained by Mac Wilcox. Jake Blanks and goalie Hayden Mullens join the squad.



Boys' High and Girls' High are playing in the new inter-city secondary school competition for teams from Manawatū, Horowhenua, Whanganui and Wairarapa.



In the girls’ grade are Girls’ High, Waiopehu College, Feilding High School, St Matthew’s Collegiate from Masterton, Nga Tawa Diocesan School, Whanganui Collegiate School, Wairarapa College and Whanganui High School.



In the boys’ grade are Boys’ High, Wairarapa College, Feilding, Rathkeale College, Cornerstone Christian School, Whanganui High School, Waiopehu and Whanganui Collegiate.



Stuff