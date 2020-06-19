By Christian Fuller





Emma Findlay was awarded the Your Solutions High Performance Athlete Development Scholarship. Photo / Paul Taylor



A Napier teenager has been given a helping hand towards her goal of playing for the New Zealand women's Black Sticks.





Emma Findlay was named the winner of the Your Solutions High Performance Athlete Development Scholarship in March.



As a result, the Taradale High School student was rewarded with a year's strength and conditioning development programme membership in the new Athletic Development Training Centre at the EIT Institute of Sport and Health.



The 16-year-old, who plays cricket and basketball and competes in triathlon, cross-country and more, said hockey remains her number one priority.



"The scholarship allows me to work with a trainer a couple of days a week, who helps me use the equipment to better myself and gives me a personal programme," Emma said.



"I only managed to complete about two sessions before lockdown. But they incorporated movements that I do within hockey into workouts, which is very handy."



Emma added: "I'm in an elite group with the top players in Hawke's Bay at the moment, but my overriding goal is to become a Black Stick."





The 16-year-old hockey star said her ultimate goal is to play for the New Zealand Black Sticks. Photo / Paul Taylor



The scholarship also allows access to nutritional and psychology development schemes, as well as training kit and more.



Your Solutions managing director Adam Satherley said the athletes chosen must be "really passionate about sport and wanting to take it to the next level".



"This is a fantastic opportunity for an up and coming sportsperson wanting to take their sport to the next level who may not otherwise be able to afford the programme," he said.



Emma said the programme was designed for specific sports, with her focus on hockey.



"I was going to be playing with the Under-18s Hawke's Bay team this year, but because of Covid-19 the tournament is no longer happening," she said.



"But, I'm very excited to be back playing hockey again and seeing what this season has in store."



She added: "The programme is there to suit any and every sport, but I am looking to develop myself and become a New Zealand player in the future, hopefully."



Emma, daughter of local hockey coach Graeme Findlay, said her father had acted as an inspiration throughout her hockey-playing.



"He's been my coach for the majority of my teams over the years, which has been really cool," she said.



"And getting to train with him and play with him occasionally doesn't add any more pressure, more excitement."



The New Zealand Herald