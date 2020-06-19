Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stockbroekx joins the big moves to Orée

Published on Friday, 19 June 2020
Manu Stockbroekx has become the latest high profile face to move to Orée next season with the 26-year-old moving from KHC Dragons.  



Stockbroekx – who won the EHL with Bloemendaal in 2018 – follows John-John Dohmen and Dorian Thiéry as well as EHL-winning coach Xavier de Greve to the club. The surprise moves come amid an eye-catching week in the Belgian transfer realm.

Marco Miltkau – the second highest goalscorer in EHL history – is set to move on from La Gantoise to Klein Zwitserland in the Dutch Hoofdklasse following one year in Belgian hockey.

There, he will be joined by Richard Wijtenburg-Smith (from Hampstead & Westminster) and Max Kapaun, an old team of Miltkau from his days at UHC Hamburg.

Pieter van Straaten is another former EHL winner on the move; he will link up with his brother Niels at Antwerp, switching from Waterloo Ducks.

Euro Hockey League media release

