



Manu Stockbroekx has become the latest high profile face to move to Orée next season with the 26-year-old moving from KHC Dragons.





Stockbroekx – who won the EHL with Bloemendaal in 2018 – follows John-John Dohmen and Dorian Thiéry as well as EHL-winning coach Xavier de Greve to the club. The surprise moves come amid an eye-catching week in the Belgian transfer realm.



Marco Miltkau – the second highest goalscorer in EHL history – is set to move on from La Gantoise to Klein Zwitserland in the Dutch Hoofdklasse following one year in Belgian hockey.



There, he will be joined by Richard Wijtenburg-Smith (from Hampstead & Westminster) and Max Kapaun, an old team of Miltkau from his days at UHC Hamburg.



Pieter van Straaten is another former EHL winner on the move; he will link up with his brother Niels at Antwerp, switching from Waterloo Ducks.



Euro Hockey League media release