

England U18 Girls 2020



Creativity has been key during lockdown.





With matches cancelled and restrictions in place meaning most of us have been housebound, it’s been imperative to find unique ways of keeping ourselves fit and sharp for when we can get back out there and play hockey.



Technology has been a key part in all of this and nowhere has this been better used than in the new virtual competition between the England U18 Girls’ team and their American counterparts, Rise USWNT.



Having had all their planned trips this spring and summer cancelled, Sarah Kelleher – the head coach of the U18s – got in contact with her American counterparts to set up a challenge between the two sets of players.



Having started on Friday 12 June and running until Friday 26 June, athletes from each nation have been split into groups and tasked with completing a combination of tasks focusing on their physical, core and technical attributes.



Each athlete will be keeping their own individual score which will then be used to help calculate the group score. At the end of the two weeks, a virtual closing ceremony will take place when an overall group champion will be announced alongside individual awards for the top performers in each exercise.



“We were disappointed not to be able to play each other in May as planned and a USA v England Virtual Challenge felt like a great way to add another level of competition and engagement to our programs as they come to an end this year,” said Kelleher.



“This period of not being able to be play together has allowed players to learn about their self-motivation, desire to develop as players and the power of togetherness in how they have supported each other.”



Both nations believe the USA v England Virtual Challenge is a great way to keep the teams involved internally as well as provide an informal way to collaborate and highlight healthy competition.



England Hockey Board Media release