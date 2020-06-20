



KARACHI: The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) received a big boost here recently when floodlights were installed at the KHA Sports Complex by the Sindh government.





Four towers with each containing sixteen lights of 2000 volts have been installed at the complex. The installation of floodlights will help the players train in a better way in the evening as well. It is pertinent to mention here that the KHA Sports Complex has become the fourth hockey ground of the metropolis to acquire the floodlights, the other three being Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Iftikhar Syed Hockey Academy and Dr MA Shah-Islahuddin Hockey Academy.



It may be recalled that the KHA Sports Complex was in quite a dilapidated condition and was misused for a long time before the incumbent office bearers came into power. Noted former Olympians Samiullah Khan and Hanif Khan are the backbone of KHA Sports Complex and regularly groom promising players at the venue.



The KHA is working under the patronage of retried Vice Admiral Syed Arifullah Hussaini who is the Patron in Chief while Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah is the president.

Meanwhile, KHA secretary and former international hockey player Syed Haider Hussain, has thanked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his whole-hearted support to the national game. He also applauded the role played by Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Sports Bangul Khan Mahar, Sindh Sports Secretary Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, Chief Engineer Muhammad Aslam Mahar and Najumuddin.



Haider further said that Sports & Youth Affairs department is playing a vital role in the promotion of healthy sports activities in Sindh.



Dawn