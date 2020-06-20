By Jugjet Singh





The KL Hockey Stadium at Jalan Pantai. PIC BY MOHAMAD SHAHRIL BADRI SAALI



KUALA Lumpur HA (KLHA) deputy president I. Vickneswaran is heartbroken that they are going to lose their iconic stadium at Jalan Pantai — all because no body did anything.





The Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium, which has nurtured many national players for decades, will return to its owner, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) after KLHA took no action to renew its contract.



"I am very sad with the events which led KLHA to lose its 'home' because no action was taken since the contract with DBKL expired on August 31, 2018.



"The previous administration had wanted to negotiate a better deal, but lost in the elections (June 2019) and it is said that the new management had formed a committee to look into it.



"But even I, as a deputy president, was not in the committee and not kept abreast of its negotiations.



"Now, the president (Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman) said he is going to appeal to the Federal Territories Minister (Tan Sri Annuar Musa) and sort out the mess.



"However, a simple reply to the numerous letters by DBKL could have solved the matter earlier," said Vickneswaran, a former national player.



KLHA knew they were in danger of losing their home after DBKL issued a statement on Thursday.



It said: "KL Hockey Stadium is a DBKL asset which was managed by KLHA with an agreement sealed in 1998 and valid until 2013. For the 15 years period, DBKL also gave KLHA RM10,000 for maintenance of the stadium.



"The second agreement was signed for five years from 2013 until 2018 and DBKL gave KLHA RM19,000 per month for maintenance.



"And in a meeting on April 29 last year, DBKL agreed to extend the agreement for another three years from May 1 2019 until April 2022 with the RM19,000 grant maintained for maintenance.





I. Vickneswaran



"However, KLHA had failed to pay an execution bond of RM34,000 and insurance policies for public liability and employment insurance.



"We wrote a reminder to KLHA on Nov 14 2019, but did not receive a response in the stipulated time-frame."



Vickneswaran said: "So now, DBKL has sent out a 'withdrawal of offer' letter and demanded the stadium be returned to them because of non-compliance of terms.



"The old KLHA regime had delayed the compliance as they wanted to get over with the elections first, and negotiate some matters. But the whole team lost and the matter has been in limbo since.



"Now, I believe we will lose this 'house' which had nurtured many national players and was used to the maximum from morning until night everyday. Bookings had to be made early, as it also hosts the KL league and many other schools as well as national league matches.



"There was never a quiet moment at the KLHA Stadium, which is also used by many clubs for development programmes."



DBKL used to collect field booking fees, but gave back 10 per cent of them to KLHA.



The stadium's owner will now run the show, and KLHA will lose their rent-free office unless they want to stay on and pay for the space.



Hopefully, the FT Minister will listen to Megat, as otherwise KLHA will have to look for another home.



Better still, KLHA should start building their own stadium like what Universiti Kuala Lumpur did in Bangi.



DBKL is also serious about hockey, as it will field a development team in the Junior Hockey League this year.



"KLHA have been very fortunate that they got a super deal from DBKL since 1998, and now they will field a JHL team for the very first time. It's a shame that a simple contract extension has come to such a level," said Vickneswaran.



KLHA were known as the final destination for state players who aspired to don national colours while studying for a degree or working for a living.



New Straits Times