Coronavirus caused the season to be scrapped when two teams led their leagues.





East Kilbride Hockey Club teams missed out on titles



Scotland's East Kilbride Hockey Club say they’ll come back stronger than ever before after two of their teams were denied league titles as the season was scrapped.





District hockey leagues were declared null and void in April, denying their 1st and 2nd league crowns, and Scottish Hockey on Friday called a halt to the Premiership, National Championship and Regional Leagues.



Due to the District decision, East Kilbride were expecting the news, but it was still a blow, and club president Alison Alexander says they will learn from the experience.



She said: “Both teams were top of their respective leagues when lockdown happened, with the 1sts in a very strong position.



“Everyone had worked so hard at getting us to that stage, and it would have been nice for both teams to go up a division, but there are more important things than hockey.



“The safety and wellbeing of our players and their families is paramount and it was right that we had to stop playing when we did.



“The governing body had to make some difficult decisions about the season-end. It’s unfortunate, but understandable, and we’ll use our experience from the 2019-2020 season to come back stronger than ever when hockey resumes.”



Scottish Hockey’s management committee considered all options to complete the season in full on the pitch, or partial completion of the season, and reached the unanimous decision, endorsed by the Scottish Hockey Board, that it is not possible to complete all the remaining fixtures on the pitch.



All cup and plate competitions are also now completed.



There will be no winners awarded for season 2019/20, and no automatic promotion or relegation.



Scottish Hockey are now considering the most suitable approach to starting season 2020-21, with a task force brought in to replace the management committee under the present times.



It is intended that the task force will consult with member clubs with a view to building a route map, aligned to Scottish Government guidance, for the season ahead.



The task force will be appointed on Friday, and aims to make a decision on July 24.



• Meanwhile, East Kilbride are one of several clubs to sign up to Scottish Hockey’s Club Pledge initiative, which aims to bring the hockey community closer together, and work together as a team throughout the Covid-19 crisis.



