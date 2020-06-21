Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Departmental teams must for hockey survival: Kh Junaid

Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 10:00 | Hits: 25
LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team head coach Khawaja Junaid has said that restoration of departmental teams is mandatory and without that hockey cannot survive in the country.



He further stated that Pakistan Hockey cannot be compared with the system of European countries.

Junaid said in an interview that 35 players has made the list, in which three players have been added to the pool so far. The Pakistan Hockey Federation due to financial constraints cannot handle all these players.

He said that revival of departmental teams in the country is mandatory.

“We cannot compare with the system of European countries, about 40 departments in India are connected with sports, funds are needed to run hockey clubs. There is no money to coach the Pakistan hockey team here.”

The head coach said that the budget of the Indian Hockey Federation is more than a billion Rupees.

The News International

