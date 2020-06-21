Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Malaysia's Razak Cup postponed to September

Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 10:00 | Hits: 27
By Jugjet Singh

THIS year's Razak Cup has been moved from August to September.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee confirmed yesterday that the Razak Cup will now be held on Sept 18-26.

The change is because local competitions are not allowed during the Recovery Movement Control Order, which ends on Aug 31.

The MHC expect 15 teams for the men's competition and eight teams for the women's tournament.

"However, we will have to get an approval from the Sports Ministry, Healthy Ministry and the National Sports Council first to hold the tournament in September.

"We are now looking for a host. Notices will be sent out to our affiliates on Monday (tomorrow).

"Teams can field players of any age this year," said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.

In last year's edition, each team had to register at least four Under-21 players for development purposes.

The MHC are planning to organise the postponed Junior Hockey League (JHL) in late September.

New Straits Times

