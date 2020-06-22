Hockey New Zealand is excited to launch the Community Coaching Resource Hub.

Designed for Community Coaches, the hub will provide current resources for coaches to access and support their on-going learning. The resources will include articles, videos, templates, podcasts and webinars. The content has been developed in collaboration with association and coaching community leaders.

Each week a new article will be posted to support Community Coaches wanting to learn and grow.

Right now, you will be able to check out the following;

Hockey New Zealand’s Community Coaching Manager Nicole Youman said “It’s great to see the Community Coaching Resource Hub live. In listening to our community coaches and our coaching leaders, we designed a hub to share current resources to spark learning and have one place to access everything coaching.

“This initiative is a clear reflection of the strength of our coaching network, their passion and drive to support coaches and grow the game we love.

“We will be capturing insights from the hub to learn more about how our community coaches learn and continue to adapt the hub to best meet their needs.

“I would like to thank and recognise everyone that has been involved in the creation and on-going development of the hub, particularly our Hockey New Zealand Trainers network, Association Coaching Leads and the wider Hockey New Zealand team. We hope our coaches enjoy the hub”.

To access the hub, you can go through the Hockey New Zealand website under coaching or click on the link below. Remember to keep an eye out each week for the latest articles and information.

https://hockeynz.brackenlearning.com/