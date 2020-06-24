



Hockey officials around Australia are invited to attend a free webinar this Friday at 7.30pm AEST, to be held as part of the continuation in the process towards a return to play.





The webinar is designed to provide guidance and support for hockey officials as competitions prepare to commence.



A new set of checklists for officials, together with best practice competition guidelines, have been released to help support the resumption of hockey. The resources, which have been developed in collaboration between Hockey Australia and Hockey NSW, are specifically aimed to help the officiating community in the various aspects of returning to the pitch in a COVID-19 safe environment.



Hockey NSW Umpires & Officials Development Manager, Zeke Newman led the formulation of the resources, with input from Hockey Australia and the other Member Associations.



Newman will host the webinar and will step through the checklists and competition guidelines while also best respond to any questions or queries.



The webinar is targeted to the hockey officiating community and is open to any attendees nationally.



“These resources come from direct feedback received through recent COVID safety education sessions and acknowledges the significant role officials play in the sport,” said Hockey Australia GM- Legal Strategy & Growth, Michael Johnston.



“Hockey NSW should be commended for their leadership in the officiating space, and it is a great outcome to see national resources being developed for the entire officiating community. It has been fantastic to see the cooperative spirit among our Member Associations in supporting the return to hockey.”



Officiating resources that have been made available include:

Competition Guidelines - A set of guidelines and recommendations that competitions may think of implementing for the successful and safe return of competitions. These are not HA requirements, but good practice recommendations. It is expected MA’s and Associations will adapt as necessary to suit their local requirements. To support this, the document is available as an editable Word document.

Technical Official Checklist - A practical checklist to assist Technical Officials perform their role in a COVID-safe manner.

Umpire Checklist - A practical checklist to assist Technical Officials perform their role in a COVID-safe manner.

The release of these resources and the webinar comes at a welcome time with competitions underway in the Northern Territory and South Australia, with Western Australia set to resume this week.



Please note that in order to attend the webinar, participants must pre-register here. Login details will provided upon registration.



Officiating Webinar Details



When: 7.30pm AEST, Friday 26 June 2020



Host: Zeke Newman (Hockey NSW Umpires & Officials Development Manager)



Registration: Participants must pre-register to attend the webinar. Click here to register.



Hockey Australia media release