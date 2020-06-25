



Proud Australian values and synergies underpin an exciting new corporate partnership Hockey Australia has formed with ambitious lighting company, Legacy Lighting.





Hockey Australia (HA) is delighted to join with Legacy Lighting, an Australian company specialising in LED flood lighting as well as heavy duty sport facility and stadium lighting.



“We’re thrilled to partner with another Australian company and we look forward to building and growing our relationship with them,” said HA CEO Matt Favier.



“Legacy Lighting have a great business that has been built steadily over recent times. Stadium lighting is a relatively new area, but they are a trusted brand in the lighting industry.”



A significant component of the partnership will consist of driving brand awareness of Legacy Lighting and exploring opportunities with community sporting clubs.



“A big part of what we are trying to do is raise awareness of our sport in the community, similarly to Legacy Lighting in their market, and we are confident we can help them do that,” said Favier.



“The values around participation, community sport and achieving high performance are really aligned in our businesses so we’re proud to work with a company who shares those values and also that is proudly Australian.”



“In these current times this partnership really talks to the opportunity that still presents itself if you’ve got a quality partner and opportunity, and that’s very much the case here.”



Legacy Lighting General Manager, Brett Tunley acknowledges the partnership as a great opportunity to be aligned with a highly reputable and world class performing national sporting organisation.



“With Hockey Australia’s heritage of success we thought it was a great brand to be involved with,” said Tunley.



“Tying in with the high performance aspect of Hockey Australia, it works really well with us being an Australian made product and also focussing on high performance within the industry, so I think there was a great synergy from the start.”



“This is a wonderful opportunity for us and Australian manufacturing. Hockey Australia is putting their confidence in an Australian manufacturer and we are putting our confidence in them so it’s very much reciprocal.”



“There are a lot of state governments who are being supportive of community sporting clubs. We see infrastructure being built up over the next few years and we think the partnership with Hockey Australia will give us a good springboard for that.”



Further to being solely Australian owned and made, unique aspects of Legacy Lighting include being one of the few sport-specific LED manufacturers in the world, their lights are designed specifically for Australian climates, while they also have the capability of mounting lights onto existing lighting poles.



For more information on Legacy Lighting visit legacysportlighting.com



Hockey Australia media release