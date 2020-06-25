

A state-of-the-art hockey turf has been completed at Massey University.



Palmerston North's third artificial hockey turf has been completed at Massey University in New Zealand.





The turf was blessed on Thursday morning and an official opening is planned for the near future.



The turf was constructed through a joint agreement between Palmerston North City Council, Massey and Hockey Manawatū.



Both Massey and the council contributed funds to the construction costs, with the balance met through fundraising and grants, including from the Lotteries and Central Energy Trust.



The facility will be run in partnership by Hockey Manawatū and Massey.



There are existing turfs at Hockey Manawatū's base at Fitzherbert Park.



The new turf was laid by international company Polytan and is similar to one Polytan built in Japan for the Tokyo Olympics.





The new hockey turf at Massey University is finished. PALMERSTON NORTH CITY COUNCIL



The turf is hailed as one of the most technologically advanced surfaces in the world.



The electronic speed testing equipment within the turf is world leading.



Other interesting features include a shock pad, which utilises recycled rubber, and the asphalt was laid with laser machinery.



The straight lines were woven into the grass during manufacturing to allow a strong bond and there are two 30,000-litre water tanks to feed the sprinklers to keep the turf in top condition.



The water will come from Massey’s bore and will be recycled.



The turf will be used for community sport, as well as exercise-related teaching and research and to help attract hockey-playing students to Palmerston North.



It is the latest addition to the university’s sporting facilities, including the Sport and Rugby Institute, recreation centre, equestrian centre, Manawatū Community Athletics Track, netball and tennis courts, and 11 rugby and football fields.



Vice-chancellor, professor Jan Thomas, said the facility was of great value to the city and university.



“Hockey is popular in the region and with strong participant numbers the demand was there for another top-quality facility to play and train on.”



Massey’s accommodation, food halls and gyms also make it an ideal facility for national camps, programmes and international matches, she said.





The site of the hockey turf, before work began in June last year. Murray Wilson/Stuff



"It will assist with fostering excellence through providing a world-class facility for hockey players of all ages to hone their skills, and for student and staff engagement as the turf will be accessible for Massey’s community to use as a further source of recreation.”



Palmerston North mayor Grant Smith said the new addition had great benefits for the city and wider region, which was a powerhouse for national secondary school sports tournaments given its central location.



"After Covid-19, projects like this that directly keep our residents in jobs are more important than ever. "



Hockey Manawatū general manager Neil Ulrich said most major national tournaments required three turfs, which the city now had.



“This presents the opportunity to host the likes of the New Zealand national hockey championships, national masters tournament, Rankin and Fed Cup secondary schools tournaments, as well as more inter-city competitions with teams from around the lower North Island."



The turf was just weeks away from completion when New Zealand went into Covid-19 lockdown, but contractors resumed work under alert level 3.



