Sam Wilson





Gemma McCaw has called time on her long Black Sticks career after making 254 appearances and scoring 72 goals. Kai Schwoerer/Getty-Images



Black Sticks veteran Gemma McCaw has announced her retirement from international hockey.





The surprise announcement on Wednesday night follows the postponement of this year's Tokyo Games, where McCaw had been aiming to make her fourth Olympics appearance.



McCaw said it had been "very special" to represent her country but it was time to hang up her stick and spend more time with family.



"When I came out of retirement to rejoin the Black Sticks last year, I was so excited to be back playing and working towards the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," McCaw wrote in an Instagram post.



"No-one could’ve imagined a global pandemic getting in the way of that dream, but there are things beyond our control. Lockdown taught me many things, but most importantly those seven weeks at home brought into focus just how important family is. So, with that in mind, I’ve made the decision to end my Black Sticks journey here.



"I am so glad I gave it another shot and I’m proud to have done this as a mum, but I feel it’s time now to focus on our family."



The 30-year-old McCaw was part of the New Zealand team in Beijing in 2008 and also helped the Black Sticks achieve fourth-place finishes at the London and Rio Games.



She made her international debut in 2008 as an 18-year-old and went on to make 254 appearances in the black singlet, scoring 72 goals.



Following the 2016 Rio Games she decided to take time away from the game, giving birth to her first child with her husband, All Blacks legend Richie McCaw, in December 2018.



But McCaw made a stunning return to the field last year in the National Hockey League, finishing as the competition's leading scorer.



After a three-year-absence, she then returned to play for the Black Sticks in February, scoring in her first game back, a 2-1 loss to Belgium in Auckland.



Her final international appearance came in a thrilling 5-3 win over world No 2 Argentina in Christchurch on March 1, weeks before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the world of sport to shutdown.



McCaw said she looked forward to "spending quality time with my family, keeping fit and healthy and focusing on my work in the health and wellbeing space" now that she had retired.



"I will also enjoy watching my team play and can’t wait to cheer them on next year."



McCaw said returning for the Black Sticks earlier this year was a memory she would cherish forever.



“Since coming back into the team, it was a real highlight to run out on the field and sing the national anthem alongside my team-mates in front of my family and seeing my daughter [Charlotte] in the crowd."



She would miss the camaraderie with team-mates and "working together each week to make your team and country proud".



Black Sticks coach Graham Shaw said McCaw would be "greatly missed" and wished her well for the future.



"Gemma really impressed me with her hard-working attitude from the very start. She is not only a great player but a fantastic person."



McCaw's standout season came in 2009 when she was nominated for the FIH Women’s Young Player of the Year Award. Other highlights of her long career include a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi and bronze in Glasgow four years later.



Stuff