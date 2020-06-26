



Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that it has signed a 4-year partnership (April 2020 – December 2023) with official licensed products leader Kayford Branding.





Kayford Branding come with great experience building up the licensing business for some of the biggest brands in football, rugby, basketball, tennis and the world of entertainment, to name a few.



They will be offering official licensed products across multiple categories for hockey fans across the world. The deal includes all FIH Events during this term.



Thanks to this agreement, hockey fans around the world can now not only look forward to buying their favourite official licensed products on a regular basis at FIH events but also enjoy the e-store services that will be brought to life on the FIH digital platforms in the future.



Kayford Branding CEO Leon Li said: “Kayford Branding is since 7 years active in the world of Sports Licensing & Merchandise. We are long term partners of i.e. FIFA, UEFA, Chinese Super League and various football clubs and Federations in Europe and Asia. Therefore, we are very pleased and proud to partner up with FIH to build further together on the implementation of official licensed products for the Hockey Lovers on a Global Level.”



FIH CEO Thierry Weil stated: “Official licensed products are an integral part of the fan experience and it is important to increase our presence in this field. We’re really glad to engage with such a reputed and established expert company as Kayford Branding. Together, we will strive to ensure that hockey fans have an easy access to exciting official licensed products they love and need!”



FIH site