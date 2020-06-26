Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

National hockey team to report on July 1

Published on Friday, 26 June 2020 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh



THE Malaysian men's national team will restart training at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on July 1.



Upon arrival, the trainees will be tested for Covid-19.

The national junior team, meanwhile, will report five days later.

"We have prepared a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for the senior players.

"All trainees and coaches will be tested for the virus to make sure they have a safe start to field training," said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president Datuk S. Shamala.

The MHC held a meeting with coaches on Wednesday to get feedback about the SOP and the condition of players.

"The senior players will start first as they have to prepare for the Asian Champions Trophy in November," she added.

The juniors will be preparing for the postponed Junior Asia Cup, a qualifier for next year's Junior World Cup.

The new dates for the Junior Asia Cup have not been confirmed yet.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.