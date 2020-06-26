By Jugjet Singh







THE Malaysian men's national team will restart training at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on July 1.





Upon arrival, the trainees will be tested for Covid-19.



The national junior team, meanwhile, will report five days later.



"We have prepared a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for the senior players.



"All trainees and coaches will be tested for the virus to make sure they have a safe start to field training," said Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president Datuk S. Shamala.



The MHC held a meeting with coaches on Wednesday to get feedback about the SOP and the condition of players.



"The senior players will start first as they have to prepare for the Asian Champions Trophy in November," she added.



The juniors will be preparing for the postponed Junior Asia Cup, a qualifier for next year's Junior World Cup.



The new dates for the Junior Asia Cup have not been confirmed yet.



New Straits Times